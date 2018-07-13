Allowances: We give you a week to provide us tangible reasons, face us in court - NSP to NSS

The Concerned National Service Personnel (CNSP) has given the National Service Secretariat (NSS) a week ultimatum to provide them tangible reasons for deducting GHC15 from their allowances without their knowledge.

THE NATIONAL SERVICE SECRETARIAT (NSS)

P.O.BOX 46, ACCRA

DATE: THURSDAY, 12TH JULY, 2018

PETITION BY CONCERNED NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL (CNSP)

WE DEMAND THE NATIONAL SERVICE SECRETARIAT AN ULTIMATUM OF 7 DAYS TO PROVIDE US TANGIBLE REASONS FOR ILLEGAL DEDUCTION OF GHC15 FROM OUR ALLOWANCES

We the undersigned, for and on behalf of Concerned National Service Personnel (CNSP), do hereby petition National Service Secretariat (NSS), through your high office, to furnish us reasons why an amount of Gh15 was deducted from our mandatory national service allowance of Gh559.04, resulting in payment of GH544.04 as allowance for June, 2018, without giving us any prior notice.

We, the Concerned National Service Personnel, consider this deduction as unlawful, unfair, fraudulent and illegal with intention to steal us our national service allowance since such deduction is not grounded in any law or constitution or Act and for that reason, it is a deliberate act of extorting monies and robbing innocent and poor national service personnel who are struggling to survive under the high cost of living in this country, which is subject to criminal offence under section 124 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

The Nation Service Personnel are very determined and well prepared to take any appropriate legal steps if NSS fails to provide us tangible reasons for such unlawful deduction after 7 days ultimatum.

We believe that this petition will be useful to you and will help clear the mess.

Humbly submitted.

Signed!

JOEL .S NDEDE (HON.ARISE)

CONVENOR,

CONCERNED NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL (0553087057)

MICHAEL KWEKU, CONCERNED NATIONAL SERVICE PERSON

ELIZABETH MORO,

CONCERNED NATIONAL SERVICE PERSON

FRIMPONG SIAW,

CONCERNED NATIONAL SERVICE PERSON

Source: Daniel Kaku