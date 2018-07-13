Inculcate Good Moral Principles Into Your Children, Parents Urged

Parents have been called to inculcate in their children good moral principles that would shape their character to be responsible citizens.

"Some children are misbehaving since their parents guardians and teachers have failed in their responsibility to inculcate good moral values into them", she said.

Mrs Ernestina Obeng, Headteacher of Reverend Cleland Memorial Primary School, said this at second graduation ceremony of St John Paul School in Takoradi.

The ceremony, held under the theme: "Effective Moral Education: A tool for Nation Building", saw 40 kindergarten pupils graduating to class one.

The colourful ceremony was interspersed with Bible quotations, poetry recitals, choreography, cultural display and drama.

A naval cadet corp of the school was also mounted which entertained the audience with their cadet drills.

Mrs Obeng said "parents of 21st century are well educated, they have good jobs and are living good yet we have stayed aloof towards the moral uprightness of our own children just because they have rights ".

She acts of delinquency and indiscipline is an indication of good moral values decline in the country as a result of the parent's inability to control their children.

Mrs Obeng, who was the guest speaker, said though teachers are working hard to nurture pupils, they must not lose sight of their shortcomings.

"Love them as your own and correct them with love and good intentions, canning is not the only means of correcting the child, assign them with long writings and word building at their leisure time"

She said children internalize their conscience at age five and that it is important they are brought up to observe the rules of acceptable behaviour in the home such as love, patience, self-control, justice and kindness, loyalty, tolerance among other virtues.

Mrs Agnes Akuoko, the Head teacher of St John Paul School, paid a glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the school.

She also commended the PTA and Board of Directors for their immense contribution towards the development of the school.

She said the school with a teacher population of 24 was able to instil discipline and hard work as well as moral values in the pupils.

Mrs Akuoko said the school which was established by the Catholic Church in 2009 with 14 pupils and five teachers now has a pupil population of 426.

She said the delay in payment of school fees, late pick-up of kids and the absence of an effective drainage system are some of the challenges confronting the school.

Deserving pupils and teachers were presented with awards. GNA

By Justina Paaga, GNA