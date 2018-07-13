Police Officer Shot Dead By Armed Robbers

A Police officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has died after he was shot by some masked men who were on a robbery operation at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta.

The deceased officer, whose name has been withheld, was on duty with his colleague when the incident happened.

The two were on board a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number AC-644-15, when eight masked men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and a pump action gun attacked the passengers at the outskirts of Ayirebikrom on Wednesday, 11th July, 2018.

The two police officers were overpowered by the masked men, and were shot alongside with other passengers on board.

The masked men seized the weapons belonging to the officers in the process.

The officer was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Saint Martins Hospital at Agroyesum, whiles the other officer was treated and discharged.

Four other passengers who sustained injuries in the process are also responding to treatment.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akwasi Mensah Duku, told Citi News that police upon intelligence proceeded to Dome-Beposo, a village near Manso Nkwanta and retrieved four AK 47 assault rifles including those seized from the police officers.

Police also retrieved one G3, a SMG assault rifle and a Pump action gun.

Other items retrieved include seven boxes of ammunition with each containing 25 rounds, 88 pieces of AK 47 ammunitions and some cloths.

DCOP Mensah Duku said police have been deployed to the area to search and arrest the suspects.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citinewsroom.com/Ghana