Junior Shapers Africa Holds 3rd Graduation

Junior Shapers Africa, a non-profit social enterprise focused on male child personal development held its 3rd annual graduation.

The event held at the Christ the King Church Hall in Cantoments in Accra saw young boys who have been groomed and motivated pass out with flying colours.

Speaking on the theme: “Restoring Integrity and Discipline in Africa through Junior Change Ambassadors”, founder of Junior Shapers Africa Mrs. Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo underscored the need for young boys to be mentor to be change agents in society.

She spoke extensively about the values and behavioural changes instilled in children especially boys to inspire them to become responsible men with high standards of integrity both now and in the future through JSA initiatives.

Mrs. Adjorlolo Marfo congratulated the graduands for their participation, consistency and growth.

She revealed Junior Shapers Africa is set to hold an upcoming African Boys Leading Change club to be spearheaded by the graduating JSA Change Ambassadors in their various schools.

Also, Chairman for the occasion, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, who is the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa commended Junior Shapers Africa for its role in helping to develop and groom Ghana’s young future leaders.

He shared his difficult childhood experiences with the children and encouraged them to take their training to heart and keep up the good work.

Nana Ansah Kwao IV congratulated all graduates and prize winners and charged them to go out and make an impact in their society.

He also called on corporate Ghana to provide more support for social enterprises and social intervention programs in the country.

Daniel Tetteh and Senah Tamakloe, intermediate level graduands at JSA headlined a drama presentation to highlight the core values of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA); Integrity, Self-worth, Personal Growth, Sense of Ownership & Forward Thinking.

In all, 28 Junior Change Ambassadors comprising of 19 boys and 9 girls graduated and were awarded with certificates of participation and prizes from Star Life Assurance. The graduands made presentations on the various behavioural problems they had identified in their schools and classrooms as well as solutions to solve these problems. At the end of the presentations, Bryan Quansah and Elikem Kumah emerged as winners with the best presentations for the Junior Rank (7-10yrs) and Senior Rank (11-14yrs) respectively and received special awards.

Some graduands also received special prizes for their tremendous participation and input throughout the period. Daniel Tetteh received the JSA Leadership Honours, the Obaseki brothers, Paul, John and David received prizes for being the most punctual JSA members, Bryan Quansah received prizes for being the most resourceful and neatest member and 9 year old twins, Daniel & David Ohene- Addo, from SOS school in Tema won the JSA stars of the year Award for 2018. According to Mrs. Marfo, the boys joined the Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic Programme at age 6 and were very boisterous and aggressive then with a change in their conduct looking far off but with constant coaching and mentoring they have become very proactive and responsible gentlemen at JSA and serve as an example to both parents and children.

Creative Junior Change Ambassador Nidal Walid Hijazi who helps his mother in her flower planting and sale business gave the audience an insight into some peculiar plants and marketed some of the plants and flowers. He also makes multipurpose recycled plastic bottles to store tooth brushes, make up brushes, pencils and pens which he showcased to the audience.

Two of the parents present correspondingly spoke about the improvements they had seen in their children ever since they started bringing them to JSA and encouraged other parents to be consistent in doing so. They also opined that parents stay behind for the parents’ session after dropping off their kids in other to collaborate and find more ways of helping their children together.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Junior Change Ambassador, Faith O. Adibo on behalf of her colleagues thanked JSA for its role in shaping their lives and also their parents for bringing them to JSA and never giving up on the programme. The Junior Boys Mentorship Clinic resumes on 5th August 2018, and continues every month thereafter.

