Cytomegalovirus Medical Crimes Committed To Depopulate Africa

Unborn babies infected during pregnancy and people with a weak immune system are at a higher risk of contracting CMV.

Aids and Ebola are medical crimes deliberately inflicted on Africans to depopulate Africa, just as the Jews suffered at the hands of the Nazis. We are using the social media to warn all African leaders to stop Europeans and Americans experimenting with vaccines in any African country. The first warning publication appeared in ‘newstimeafrica.com’ online news.

Truth, they say shall set you free, but sometimes it may give you lot of troubles. The truth is not for sale, yet many can’t afford it and therefore can’t dwell in its realms. We became an enemy in our countries because as a respective investigative journalist and scientist, we revealed that Aids and Ebola are medical crimes against humanity but also other viruses criminal scientists are accounted for.

Our bitter experience after revealing Aids and Ebola as medical crimes in our book rather makes us strong. We will always like to enlighten readers about not only the real origin of Aids and Ebola but also about other diseases whenever we can. Therefore we would like to shed more light on the origin of the herpes cytomegalovirus – CMV, which mainly affects African children and women.

This virus causes mini-aids with symptoms like pneumonia caused by a commensal bacteria and Kaposi sarcoma -big brown spots on the skin all over the body- and fungal infections such as candidiasis. The biggest problem is that this virus handles the key of our immune system by decreasing T4 cells, which means decreasing our immunity system.

Contamination develops the same way as it does by the aids virus, urine, blood, saliva, sexual contact and above all experimental vaccination. Since CMV infections are not naturally epidemic it is remarkable that 100% of all Africans are infected. This obviously must be attributed to an intentional form of infection with a brand new genetic engineered virus made in virus factory’s in the Western World including the former Soviet Union and Japan.

If we compare these findings to our references in: “Aids the greatest crime in medical history against mankind” the book now available at Amazon, the HLA-A, B, C, DR3 and DR5 loci, examined by the Nazi’s led by Otmar Verschuer. In 1956 he joined the American Eugenics Society and worked under auspices of the Rockefeller-fund. He was also head of the Department of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Germany.

Furthermore, we have to take into account that within people who have blood type HLA-DR3 Aids, it is much less common than in people who have the HLA-DR5 type. Under the Nazi’s research, it is important to note that precisely the HLA-DR5 type occurs mainly in Jews. The HLA-DR3 type contrast is most common in dark-colored Africans.

The two evidence or references are enough to let you know vividly what took place. In general, you can say that it is harder for blacks to get Aids than as it is for whites, but blacks have been made susceptible for a broad spectrum of brand new diseases caused by Germans, partly under the auspices of the South African Apartheid regime.

Nowadays we now know that monkeys do not get Aids when infected with the human Aids virus. The same goes for tuberculosis until the moment that monkeys in a laboratory made receptive.

Our point or conclusion is that at this very moment the CDC guided by the WHO are taking massive blood samples from African natives specific in order to investigate the fact why they survived Ebola… Reading ‘Aids and Ebola Medical Crimes book’ would reveal about genetic engineering of viruses connected to certain blood types they could find out which blood type is responsible for this survival against Ebola….

Readers! Can you imagine those scientists are able to use genetic engineering techniques to contaminate these survivors of Ebola as well….!!!…? They can do that!!! That is the reason we would like to warn African leaders not to allow foreign governments, WHO and CDC to carry out these kinds of experiments on African natives…

As an example we will reveal a scientific discussion:

Testing for a possible Ebola vaccine is on hold in Knoxville, after reports from the pharmaceutical company said some volunteers elsewhere are experiencing joint aches.

Dr. William Smith of the NOCCR tells 10 new testing would’ve started on Monday for this vaccine. However, he learned Friday that Merck and NewAge (pharmaceutical plants eds.), the vaccine’s manufacturers, suspended testing in Switzerland because of the complications.

“They’re investigating this further and taking any added precaution,” Dr. Smith said on Friday, “If it’s easier to do the trial if you use an active control rather than a placebo, then fine, do the trial that way,” Smith says. “But to believe one is more ethical than the other is not the issue.”

He stresses that the main benefit of joining a vaccine trial, especially in resource-strained countries like these, is that people who do develop the disease “are generally looked after better than people not in trials.”

Some concern, about using these non-approved drugs, is that we would be giving the impression of experimenting on people. That creates a lot of reticence if someone is treated and dies that you could have causality attributed.

That being said, they do seem to be safe in non-human primates and we don’t see adverse effects in the ones that have gone through limited phase-one trials. Most of us in the field, if we were laying in bed with Ebola and asked whether to take it, I think all of us would say: “Bring it on.” Safety trials can be damned; I would want to give it a shot.”

But I scientist Johan van Dongen says: “There is still no licensed vaccine for Ebola, although two vaccines are currently being tested in humans in a number of countries. Which countries? African countries again of course?”

We have to warn all African Leaders against these possible crimes… If they would like to do experiments, they should first try them on white people, before trying it on Africans. This is what we mean and respectively it doesn’t make us feel bad as an investigative journalist and as a scientist.