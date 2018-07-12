Tempane Schools Receive Desks From Deputy AG

Mr. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Member of Parliament for Tempane Constituency and Deputy Attorney General, has provided 1,000 dual desks to twenty (20) primary schools in his constituency.

According to the MP, the furniture which was procured through his share of the District Assembly Common Fund is aimed at improving teaching and learning in the Garu-Tempane area.

He reiterated his commitment to education adding that he would make sure every school in his constituency has furniture by the end of the year.

“You can recall that a few months ago, I donated several thousands of exercise books and mathematical sets and again implemented policies like free class during holidays with free transport for those coming from afar.”

“All these gives meaning to what his Excellency the President of the Republic was saying that money should not be an excuse preventing education to citizens. And apart from these that I have mentioned, I went around during the campaign and found out that most of the schools do not have furniture and I decided to embark on this initiative.”

Mr. Kpemka urged teachers in the constituency to work assiduously to improve the BECE results.

“I don't want when the result will be out and we will be looking for Tempane and cannot find Tempane at the top and when we get to the middle they not there, No that is not good enough. Let's put in place measure to improve performance so that those who are investing will be motivated.”

The DCE for Garu-Tempane, Emmanuel Asoore Avoka, who received the furniture, thanked the Member of Parliament.

He emphasized that the furniture will go a long way in reducing the furniture crisis within the district.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) Human Resource Manager in charge of Tempane, Awini Akologo Francis, said, furniture is one of their greatest challenges and that, the donated pieces of dual desks will give some students a sigh of relief they can now study comfortably without lying on their bellies.

He appealed to the MP Joseph Kpemka to support complete an abandoned office located right opposite the District Assembly for the use of the District’s GES.