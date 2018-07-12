Value Added Agriculture Expo Slated For August

Ghana’s agriculture sector will get a boost when the country hosts the Value Added Agriculture Expo and co-located Value Added Aquaculture Expo West Africa for the first time in August.

Value Added Agriculture Expo West Africa is West Africa’s biggest exhibition to promote solutions for value-added agriculture and aquaculture.

Featuring three days of in-depth practical training covering everything from crop and horticulture care to livestock care; as well as over 70 exhibitors and an opportunity to learn and network, the expo aims to fast-track development for farmers and agro-processors in the region.

The “live demo” area will not only demonstrate to farmers and processors the use of equipment, but tractor handling and commercial truck test drives will be available daily at the show.

Programme Manager of CropLife Ghana, Frederick Boampong said, “CropLife Ghana is excited to partner Reed Exhibitions the Organisers of the Value Added Agriculture Expo, which enable our members to increase their market share at this premium expo. CropLife Ghana will also run extensive training workshops on crop nutrition and protection over the 3 days at the expo, all farmers are welcome to attend.

He added, “CropLife Ghana is affiliated with CropLife Africa Middle East (CLAME) which is a regional association representing leading global manufacturers of crop protection products, seeds and biotechnology products in more than 26 national associations spread throughout Africa and the Middle East. CropLife Ghana association is legally fully independent but maintains a strong link with the Global CropLife network.”

With an endorsement by the Ghana Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Value Added Agriculture Expo and Value Added Aquaculture Expo West Africa will support the government’s goals of helping the sector move from subsistence to big business.

“Everyone from farmers and agricultural associations, through to buyers, distributors and agro-processing businesses will benefit from attending the Value Added Agriculture Expo and Value Added Aquaculture Expo West Africa,” the Africa Manager of expo international organisers Reed Exhibitions, Adele Eloff, said.

“The show brings together all the major players in offering product services and products in the agribusiness industry. More than just showcasing products and solutions, the expo will actively teach farmers, processors and industry stakeholders how to overcome common problems and improve the volume and quality of their outputs,” she said.

Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah, has welcomed the Expo, saying it will bring out the best in the industry and create a good platform for exchange and networking among industry players, and offer the opportunity to foster business relationships and partnerships.

He said the introduction of modern technology had also been acknowledged as a very important factor in doubling agricultural productivity.

He, therefore, expected the Value Added Agriculture Expo West Africa to help bring about a lasting turn-around result in the agriculture sector.

The Minister said the event is in line with the President’s policy to modernise agriculture. The country’s ongoing efforts to bolster the sector also include its Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which has created 745, 000 jobs and empowered 200, 000 farmers with improved seed and farming inputs.

Dr Gyiele added that in addition to improved farming techniques, economic growth also depends on enhanced value addition. “We must develop value chains that will make all the difference in our earnings for the rich resources of our land,” he said.

Emarketplace and Operations Manager of Ecommodity, Cherrylyn Ruiz, said "As a global business to business (B2B) platform, we are honoured to be one of the sponsors of Value Added Agriculture Expo.

We believe in this event as an opportunity to inspire farmers to grow and produce more crops and see how taking their fruit of labours to global trade would benefit them and the consumers. This is a milestone event that everyone in the agriculture community shouldn't miss."