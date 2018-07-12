UKGCC Organizes Forum For Ghanaian Exporters

Hundreds of Ghanaian exporters have expressed interest in trading with the UK if provided the needed support.

At the UK Ghana Export Forum organized by the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) in Accra last Thursday, these exporters lamented the frequent changes in export laws and requirements as well as lack of funds necessary to expand their businesses and meet standards that allow them to compete with both local and international companies already dominating the UK market.

The objective of the forum was to educate Ghanaian businesses on the necessary export requirements. The forum emphasized the need for businesses to desist from cutting corners and comply with exportation principles and laws to enable them gain the trust of UK buyers.

In a panel discussion led by the General Manager of Blue Skies, Mrs. Ruth Agyei, Deputy Head of the Department for International Trade, Ms. Selasi Nukpe, Director of Marketing at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mrs. Agnes Gifty Agyei-Sam, Head of Business Development, Ghana Exim Bank, Mr. Bright Darko and Regional Trade Policy Advisor of the Department for International Development, Mr. Quentin De Roquefeuil, participants were advised to be on top of the competition in their businesses by demonstrating commitment, being socially accountable and environmentally responsible.

Participants were also briefed on the need to legally register their businesses through the appropriate organizations and advised to explore partnership opportunities as a means of growing their businesses.

In his welcome address, the Operations Manager of the UKGCC, Mr. Derrick Cobbinah mentioned that the forum was significant to the operations of its members as most of them desired to export their products to the UK.

He concluded that the chamber will continue to work towards bridging the trading gap between the two countries – Ghana and the UK.

The UK – Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) is a unique resource and a robust organization made up of local experts and professionals that will be the voice for British Businesses looking to access and engage with the Ghanaian market, whilst providing assistance to Ghanaian companies investing in the UK.

The organization facilitates and promotes trade and commercial relations between the UK and Ghana. It provides exceptional support for its members through the sharing of knowledge and ideas whilst hosting various activities designed to build stronger networks that will connect business and create further opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ukgcc.com.gh