Controller To Withhold Salaries Of MDAs If...

The Controller and Accountant General is warning salaries of workers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs will be put on hold if such ministries exceed their compensation budget.

Eugene Ofosuhene said the decision taken is part of measures to ensure MDAs live within their budgetary allocations.

He is unhappy many of these MDAs exceed their budget for salary payment which tends to put a huge financial burden on the state.

He added the trend affects the funding of some capital expenditure like road constructions.

Speaking at a forum in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, Mr Ofosuhene attributed the poor state of affairs to government’s continuous borrowing to support the budget.

He warned salaries of personnel found culpable will be withheld from July.

“It is clear and obvious that many MDAs have exceeded their target for compensation. From this month this will change.

“It is not going to automatic that if your budget for the month is 20 and we process your salary and the cost for the month for your salary is 30 we will let it go. No it won’t happen again,” he said.

“If your salary budget cannot sustain the actual payment we will put a hold on that until the MDA goes to Ministry of Finance to ask for money under the budget,” he added.

He said the government cannot be paying more salaries when it does not have the money to do so.