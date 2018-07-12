Medical Education Book Launched

A publication entitled 'Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) – The First Step', which talks about medical education with emphasis on the establishment of medical schools in the country, has been launched in Accra.

The book was authored by Prof Paul Kwame Nyame, founding rector of the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons (GCPS). It is the first book which gives a chronological account of the establishment of the college.

It also highlights the tact, diplomacy, sheer hard work and determination that went into making the establishment of the college successful.

At the official launch of the book in Accra, Prof E. Q Archampong, a surgical specialist and a retired dean of the University of Ghana Medical School, said the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons has produced a total number of specialist with a membership level of 902.

He said these specialists are at post in the regional and district hospitals where their services are greatly needed.

The arrival of the senior specialist at the fellowship level has been a major relief, as there are 76 of them from the college.

“Examinations of the college are of the highest international standards and this has been confirmed by distinguished examiners. Qualifications awarded are fully accepted by registered councils in West Africa. There is no doubt that the arrival of the college has tremendously influenced the distribution of specialists throughout the region,” Prof Archampong disclosed.

Adding her voice, Prof Ivy Ekem, head of Haematology at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences, who reviewed the book, said the 277-page book starts with an introduction and followed by 14 chapters and ends with a portion bearing the title 'Perspective'.

Describing the book as a priceless legacy for all, Prof Ekem urged all doctors and others interested in medical education and procedures to get a copy.

In an address, the author added that the book contains historical perspective of Ghana's struggle to access and gain the progressive benefit of education with emphasis on medicine.

“The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons was born out of the necessity of the time where the medical profession in Ghana started demanding action to address the disappointing outcomes of the regional postgraduate medical training,” Prof Nyame pointed out.

He indicated that the NPP government in 2001 under former President Kufuor decided that Ghana should have its own post-graduate medical college and this was partly because of the ravaging effect of the ' brain drain' on Ghana's health delivery system and the need to get value for the money spent on training specialists locally and abroad.

Prof Nyame stated that one of the aims of the college is to produce members, fellows, specialists and consultants who are responsive to the needs of Ghana.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

[email protected]