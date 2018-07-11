Blay's 275 Buses' Economic Benefit Will Go Beyond NPP

Accessibility, quick and reliable transportation is one of the basic requirements for economic growth, and can mostly, and easily be achieved with readily available vehicles for the mass transport of goods and passengers.

The nation has learnt of an acquisition of two hundred and seventy-five (275) mini buses by Freddy Blay for the various New Patriotic Party's (NPP) constituencies across the nation for commercial purposes which seek to through that help resource the party basically at the grassroot level.

This initiative by Freddy Blay needs to be applauded not only by the NPP but also by Ghana as a whole because of the large economic benefit the entire nation is likely to derive from it through the augmentation of the transport services in the country which has become necessary due to the near zero availability and reliability of transportation in some parts of the country.

More over, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have no basis to continuously question the source of funding of Freddy Blay with regards to the mini buses because Mr. Blay has categorically made it known that it is a loan facility, and has also been able to provide details to it plus the entity he intends to get to manage the commercial activities of the mini buses for the respective constituencies. The NDC again have no basis to push a criticism because it is yet to furnish the country of their source of funding for their 20 million dollars Headquarters completed around 2014, the 300 Mahindra Pickups procured for the 2016 general elections campaign and the numerous cars shared to students and chiefs during the 2012 general elections campaign.

On the issue of the inadequate ambulances being faced by the Nation, the NPP government under President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has made known his intention to strengthen the National Ambulance Service, and he has through H.E Dr. Bawumia, Hon. Hawa Koomson and Hon. Agyemang Manu clearly expressed his intent to do that through a procurement of 275 ambulances for each constituency as a part of the projects under the Ministry of Special Initiatives. It is also worthy of note that after the purchase of some ambulances under the H.E John Kufuor led NPP government, there was not a single new procurement or maintenance of the ambulances during the entire rein of the NDC under both the late H.E John Mills and H.E John Mahama from January, 2013 to January, 2017.

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)