Steven Sekyere-Abankwa Honoured

Mr. Alhassan (L) presenting the Environmental Stewardship Award to Mr. Steven Sekyere-Abankwa (R).

Ghanaians have been educated on precautionary measures that are necessary to adopt when they go to buy petrol at fuel stations.

The education was undertaken by the Humanity Magazine International with a call on the media to embark on educational campaign for accident-free fuel stations in the country

The Public Relation Officer of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Nsoroma Osei Bonsu, speaking on Atinka FM, appealed to journalists, especially radio presenters, to divert their resources towards education and sensitization for public safety instead of dwelling on politics.

He said “let us imagine the apocalyptic nature of fire outbreaks at fuel stations and that is why I am urging you to create awareness to save lives and properties”.

He called on fuel station operators to ensure discipline among their staff in order to comply with safety rules to avoid accidents.

The Chief Executive Officer of Humanity Magazine International, Mr Yahaya Alhassan, at a ceremony to present the Magazine’s Environmental Stewardship Award to the Board Chairman of the Petroleum Commission, Mr. Steven Sekyere-Abankwa, praised the renowned banker of Prudential Bank by saying that “since your appointment, you have promoted sustainable occupational practices and safety measures for an accident-free energy sector, thereby restoring public confidence”.

Mr. Alhassan described the award as a performance enhancing honor to encourage managers of public and private institutions to do well for the community.