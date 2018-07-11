Heavy Downpour Floods Parts Of Sunyani CBD

Sunyani, July 10, GNA - A section of the Central Business District (CBD) of Sunyani was has been flooded following a heavy rainfall, which lasted for over three hours.

Some workers and traders who had then closed from work and market could not move whilst vehicles found it difficult using the road due to the torrential nature of the flood.

Among the areas flooded were the road between Twene-Amanfo Senior High/Technical School and the Sunyani Coronation Park, the precinct of the Stanbic Bank and the road in front of the Bank that passes behind the Coronation Park towards the Sunyani High Court area.

Some of the people who wanted to defile the rain to reach their homes on time found themselves in gutters, one after the other and sustained various degrees of injuries since they could not identify the gutters because the flood waters had covered them.

A number of the affected individuals who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to undertake expansion project of most of the gutters in the CBD.

According to them, Sunyani had expanded in size, resulting from increased population but the sizes of the gutters were 'too small' and could not contain the volume of water whenever there was heavy rainfall in the city.

Mr. Obeng Baah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Operations of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) told the GNA that some careless and irresponsible people contributed to the flooding situation because they threw rubbish into the gutters and that blocked free-flow of water.

He appealed to residents, especially those who used the gutters as refused dumps to desist from those unpatriotic acts since it puts the lives of other people at risk and advised the public to stay away from flooded areas whenever it is raining.

