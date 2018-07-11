Wesley Girls High School Are 2018 Central Regional STUDRAFEST Winners

The Wesley Girls Senior High School was adjudged the best school in the 2018 Central Regional Student Drama Festival dubbed "STUDRAFEST 2018" organised by the Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast over the weekend.

They obtained 80 points to win the competition with a play entitled: "Pot of Peace", written by Ms Michelle Kyerema, a student of the school.

They won awards in best directed, best performance, best make-up and best managed play categories.

The Mfantseman Girls School placed second with 65 points in a drama titled, "Crossed fate" written by Ms Linda Ackah Mensah, Ms Emmanuella Gyimah and Ms Christabel Offosua Abanga; and they were followed by Adisadel College whose play was entitled: 'Who killed Adobea'.

The best actress lead role category award went to Gloria Appiah of Eguafo Abrem Senior High School while the best actress supporting role category was taken by Master Gerald Nelson of the Adisadel College, who played a female role.

Master Sam Paul of the Ghana National College received the award for best actor supporting role category and Ms Anne Marie Provencal and Ms Lauren Amponsah, all of the Wesley Girls SHS took away the best actor lead role category respectively for their roles as males.

Master John Baidoo of the Eguafo Abrem SHS also received the best playwright award for his story 'Generational Curse'.

Each of the award winners received certificates and a cash prize donated by the sponsors of the event including Becky Kay Restaurant, Global Host Project and Sepecs Graphics.

Mrs Christina Carl Oparebea, Regional Director of the CNC, said STUDRAFEST was instituted to explore and promote the artistic talents of students.

She said it is one of the surest ways to develop, preserve and promote the arts and culture of the country adding that it is the intension of CNC to mobilise creative talents of the youth.

She said STUDRAFEST reflects on various thematic areas including education and national development, nationalism and patriotism, political, religious and ethnic tolerance among others and urged students to develop their creative abilities for the development of the society.

Mrs Oparebea said the Centre in partnership with the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) intends to combine and publish the plays of the various participating schools and help sustain the interest of students in the project.

Mr Reginald Myres Sackey, Lecturer at the Department of Music and Dance, University of Cape Coast (UCC), who chaired the event commended the students for the "impressive write-ups' and urged them to work hard towards the attainment of their goals and aspirations.