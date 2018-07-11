NCCE Deepens Sensitisation On Fighting Corruption

The Tatale Sanguli District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has deepened the sensitization of the public on curbing corruption in the country to bring development.

The sensitization was part of the Anti-corruption Rule of law and Accountability Programme (ARAP), which is to educate the public on the causes, effects and measures to control the canker.

Mr Iddrisu A. Latif, the Acting Tatale Sanguli District Director of the NCCE, hinted that the insufficient enforcement of anti-corruption laws within the social and political context accounted for corruption in the country.

He noted that the lack of effective corruption reporting systems in Ghana, gave room for the act to be prevalent in institutions.

He said corruption remained common in all spheres of the Ghanaian society, and that, it was regarded as a serious national problem which needed to be resolved agreeably.

Mr Latif expressed worry about the rate at which corruption was hampering national development saying, 'The act led to abandonment of development projects and poor quality of service in the country'.

Mr Ahmed Muktar, the Assembly member for the Benatabi Electoral Area, urged the public to be committed and help in fighting the 'dishonest act'.

'All of us have a role to play to curb corruption in Ghana and we are to resist any act of fraudulence', he said.

Mr Mutaru Sayiba, the Principal Field Officer of the NCCE, advised the public to report any act of corruption to the appropriate quarters for immediate sanctions against those involved.