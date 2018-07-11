Vegetable Farmers Tasked To Form Groups

The Akuafohene (Chief Farmer) for Amanase in the Eastern Region, has advised vegetable farmers in the country to form groups in their communities, to help address specific challenges confronting them.

'Formation of groups would go a long way towards enhancing productivity', he noted.

Opanin Ampofo was addressing about 240 vegetable farmers from the Amanase Zone of the Ayensuano District in a meeting that also discussed among other issues, how the farmers would get market for their produce.

Mr Ampofo said farmers had known the advantages and potentials of their groupings to help market their produce and thus, gain more control over market prices.

He said; 'strengthening farmers' groupings in urban vegetable production systems, was seen as one of the ways of solving farmers marketing problems'.

Speaking to cocoa farmers who also attended the meeting, the Akuafo-hene explained that proper fermentation was paramount, to avert cheating by cocoa purchasing clerks.

Mr Ampofo also a Cocoa Marketing Officer for a Licensed Buying Company (LBC), advised them to prune their cocoa trees and cut unwanted trees and should also co-operate with the spraying gangs to ensure proper application of the insecticides.