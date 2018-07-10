Re: Togbe Afede Wants Blay Investigated Over 275 Bus Policy

The attention of the National House of Chiefs has been drawn to a publication on myjoyonline.com, citifmonline and New Crusading Guide newspaper captioned as above.

The publication state that Togbe Afede wants Hon Freddie Blay investigated over the alleged purchase of 275 buses by him for his constituency offices. Togbe is reported to have made that stamen at the last general meeting of the House held on Friday, July 6, 2018.

I want to put on record that Togbe never made such a statement. What Togbe actually said was that “Sometime ago it was one party building a multi-million dollar headquarters. We (Nananom) all sat down and did not complain. And more recently some aspiring chairman of a party buying several 275 vehicles. These are matters that should attract Nananom’s attention and I am very happy that at least, the latest one has attracted the attention of the Special Prosecutor.”

Nowhere in his address did he say that he wanted Hon. Freddie Blay investigated as reported.

Togbe made this statement when he touched on the canker of corruption in the African continent, including Ghana. The audio recording of Togbe’s speech is available for verification by anybody who so wished to do so.

The press has a duty to give accurate information to the public about what Togbe actually said at the meeting and this is what this rejoinder is for. It is my hope that the press is going to do that by publishing this rejoinder.

Thank you.

-signed-

A K Essien

AG Registrar

National House of Chiefs