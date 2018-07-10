Inlaks Receives Two ISO Certificates For Quality Service

Inlaks a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa specialized in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure Solutions, recently announced the receipt of the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 Certifications.

The certifications were awarded by the Professional Examination Certification Board (PECB), a leading Canadian organisation in audit management systems and processes.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 20000:20 and (ISO) 9001:2015 are the most updated standards of their kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance.

They assist companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy.

“We are excited to earn these two certifications (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:20) because it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction,” General Manager of Inlaks Ghana Olufunmilayo Okubena said.

He added that delivering quality, increasing the speed of service delivery, cost-efficiency and effectiveness of IT services to customers was their number one priority as an organisation.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures we maintain our focus to serve our customers better and deliver on our promises, while the ISO 20000:20 enables our employees to be more productive and reduces risk by enforcing compliance with regulations.

“The standard demonstrates our desire to always perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency. It is essential to delivering innovative, high quality and customer-focused electronic solutions to our customers,” he added.

For any organisation, the road to certification requires time and commitment. Inlaks began internal preparations for certification, by evaluating its existing procedures and aligning them with the new requirements.

Commenting on the ISO Certification, the PCEB representative, Olumide Ajibawo announced the Certification of Inlaks Limited, ISO/IEC 20000, and ISO 9001 alongside partners, Tenol-Alpha Limited.

He said by obtaining the ISO/IEC 20000 Certification, “Inlaks has proved to be reliable, effective, and consistent and continually improve IT services delivery. And by adopting the ISO 9001 Certification, Inlaks will benefit by saving time and cost, reducing risk, improving efficiency, optimizing overall performance and enhancing customer relationship.”

The Director of ICT at the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Michael Mensah congratulated Inlaks for achieving the ISO certifications.

He said, “Inlaks has made a good move to receive these certifications and this will give them a competitive edge as service providers. I encourage them to continue to improve and do better in order to offer the best services to their customers.”

Inlaks was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 Certifications after undergoing series of intense implementation exercises and audit processes, which began in April 2017.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA