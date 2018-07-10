Don’t Be Deceived, Prayer Is Important For Business Success - Entrepreneur

Ghana News-Ghanaian Entrepreneur Nelson Semanu Boandoh-Korkor has advised Christian entrepreneurs to make prayers an important component of their business-success strategy.

He insists that business success is not all about have exceptional business qualities like passion, commitment, hard work, industry knowledge and others but also a heavy spiritual component.

“Indeed, there are people(including some believers) who argue that one does not need prayer to succeed in business and they based their argument on the fact that billionaire entrepreneurs like Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban, Bill Gates do very little prayer (if any at all)....When it comes to business”.

Mr. Boandoh-Korkor who was speaking during the maiden Panel Discussion on Entrepreneurship held by his not for profit organization; Mountain Builders Network on 30th June, 2018 cited examples of how prayers have helped him so far in his business life. He also cited examples of CEOs of big companies who have mind-blowing testimonies on how prayer has taken their businesses to exciting heights.

About Mountain Builders Network

Mr. Korkor explains that he co-founded Mountain Builders Network together with his wife Elizabeth Boandoh-Korkor to help raise Christian Entrepreneurs who are also leaders in various fields in order to influence society for Christ.

“The Kingdom work needs money to run. We want to help Christians make money for the purpose of advancing the work of Christ”, he explained to rawgist.com’s Bernard Buachi.

About the Founders:

Nelson Semanu Boandoh-Korkor is one of Africa’s emerging organizational strategy consultants with the adept skill of conceptualizing and developing game-changing strategies for firms in Africa and beyond. He’s also an author, speaker, an evangelist and Pastor by calling.

Elizabeth Boandoh-Korkor is a Chartered Accountant by profession and an entrepreneur by design. She also holds an MBA in Finance from the Wisconsin International University in Accra.

Nelson and Elizabeth are co-founders of the "Mountain Builders Network", EBLIZ Enterprise, Maa Abena's Kitchen and a church called the Wisdom Empowerment Centre based in Kumasi.

They are also coauthors of the following books: The Power of a Fighting Spirit,

How to Set Goals and Achieve them with Ease, and 15 Remarkable Attitudes of Successful Entrepreneurs and more.