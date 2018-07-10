Minister Commends Suncity Radio

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Mr. Ignatius Barfour Awuah has commended Suncity Radio for exposing the plight of Ghanaian migrants in Saudi Arabia.

Some few weeks ago Suncity Radio reported that some Ghanaian women were being maltreated by their alleged employers in the gulf region.

The station interviewed two of the victims and later drew the attention of the minister to that effect.

According to Mr. Barfour Awuah he took up the matter with the appropriate ministries and within two weeks, the over 130 affected victims of illegal migration have been brought back home.

Mr. Barfour Awuah urged the Management of Suncity Radio to keep up working for the good of the country.

