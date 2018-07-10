Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa talked too much; Afari Gyan knew corruption existed at the Electoral Commission - Lawyer

Pauline Dadzawa

Lawyer Owusu Agyemang has chided Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa for being a ‘talkative’ over a purported audio claim which suggests an attempt from the Mahama administration to bribe the then - EC Chairperson Mrs Charlotte Osei and her six other commissioners through Felix Kwakye Ofosu purposely to rig the 2016 National Election results in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Per the view of the constitutional Lawyer, the woman spoke 'too much' as she pointed out signs of corruption at the Electoral Commission by making it known how workers occasionally receive gifts and favors from Government officials.

He made these remarks during Angel 92.3 FM’s Morning Show (Angel In the Morning) with Audrey Akosuah Tindana on Tuesday while commenting on issues within the E.C. as well as tackling a petition filed by Malik Basintale and Eric Agyei to remove Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa.

When asked by the host whether it was right at the first place for the Journalist to have recorded their conversation at the first place, he said, Mrs. Pauline should have known best on how to discuss internal matters of the commission publicly while speaking with a Journalist.

Lawyer Agyemang also added that, he strongly believes Afari Gyan knew about the corrupt activities at the Electoral Commission and was very sure he was not hard on them, paving way for an explosion leading to the removal of Charlotte Osei from Office.

Lawer Owusu Agyemang further advised workers to be mindful of how they accept gifts and favors from Politicians and any other person since there is always a motive behind them.

Source: Angel 92.3 FM, Sunyani