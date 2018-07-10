Petitions can only be validated by the Chief Justice - Lawyer Owusu Agyemang

Lawyer Owusu Agyemang on Tuesday revealed that, the Chief Justice has the sole mandate to validate petitions forwarded to her by the President of the land.

According to the constitutional lawyer who was speaking to Audrey Akosuah Tindana on Angel 92.3 FM Morning show (Angel In the Morning), Article 146 of the Ghana Constitution allow Citizens to petition the President over gross incompetence and misbehavior of public officials which will in turn be referred to the Chief Justice for onward investigations regardless of where the said petition is coming from. With this, petitioners are always advised to exercise patience whenever they write to the President since .

He made these remarks while commenting on a petition filed on Monday, 9 July 2018 by Malik Basintale and Eric Agyei for the removal from office, Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa on grounds of incompetence and misbehavior.

It will be recalled that, Mrs. Dadzawa was heard on tape claiming the Mahama administration attempted to bribe then-EC Chairperson Mrs Charlotte Osei and her six other commissioners in a bid to rig the results of the 2016 elections in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She further claimed that Deputy Minister of Communication at the time, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, through whom the bribe was channelled, stole half of the amount upon realising that there was nothing the commissioners could do to overturn the results, which were indicating victory for the then-opposition New Patriotic Party.

But, Malik Basintale and Eric Agyei are urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to begin an “intense investigation into the authenticity of the leaked tape, compel Mrs Pauline Dadzawa to step aside as member of the Electoral Commission, subject Mrs Pauline Dadzawa to public scrutiny and further strip her of her duties and post if found guilty, as such acts will only undermine the credibility and integrity of the Electoral Commission and such bad precedence may even affect those who may come after if not properly dealt with.”

Source: Angel 92.3 FM, Sunyani