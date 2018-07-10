Ascendency Of Hypocrisy

The world, known and unknown, physical and spiritual have been bedevilled with many assaults scheduled by betrayals, greed, dishonesty, mistrust, and disloyalty amongst many. These worlds have no peace till date because the monster called hypocrisy which breeds all the little devils such greed is not dealt with. Hypocrisy is the tree that sheds dirt on every patch of decent land which its shade falls on. By my opinion, hypocrisy is sure present in real absence. An individual, a society, a country, and a world’s pretence and faking at being or doing what is true. The world has been infected by this monster for it is spreading like the melt of gossip in a gossiper’s mouth. By who and in whose favour?

Men who have sacrificed the public good for kola have become bonded with hypocrisy. Individuals do anything to be seen as saints whiles they are really hellebore. They lie, betray, and throw trust at the feet “the Master” just for seats after the stairs. At all places including Churches, Mosques and shrines, men agree so easily to pretend as they bend for favours but openly suffocate others with these favours. Individual men have become vampires, vultures, robbers, preachers due to the juicy influence of hypocrisy. Fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, children and friends suffer and die in the hands of other men clothed in hypocrisy. They clean when they are dirty and they sleep when they are awake and supposed to work. Naysayers, fear mongers and pain-givers are the true descriptions of men. They destroy lives and the society they should be serving. Hypocrisy is the dragon that spits fire to burn the integrity of men. Hypocrisy triturates the little pieces of hope and patriotism left in the hearts of men and blessed blocks of the society. Hypocrisy, a beast that gulps the last of a man’s grace, who is your master?

Today, it has become particularly factual many of all men want to lead because of their bellies. They meet the food first and eat all but the spills for the masses. They steal and brand the stealing with very beautiful names. The Philosopher-Kings are kings of grand-coveted thievery who have no business with the public good. The leaders’ tongues have linings of deceit and blood for votes. Their faces made up for fame but their actions salute shame. With their mouths, they pollute the air waves with their lies, and undulating and never-holding explanations. A people once bonded by the common goal of developing their continent and country have been torn apart by Philosopher-Liars. They steal from the people pitifully not and buy weapons for them to kill themselves. Leaders use their deceitful tongues to divide their followers and plunge them into chaos. Are they not supposed to be truthful, protecting and uniting their people? Leaders as creators of pain to hungry and homeless children on the streets, pregnant women on their last legs and the very exploited poor. Hypocrisy allows the lugubrious leadership to freely keep electorates swimming in muddy water of Pra whiles they cruise in yachts at Dubai and “Brↄↄfo krom”. These men are pigs for the world sees them only when hypocrisy offers them tickets. In this beautiful land of great sunshine, rotten men called leaders offer us dark-walled transparency over resources and yellow water to run in rivers as share of the cake. Best love is shown to partners in crime. To you who kill, steal, lie and uncontrollably substitute justice and freedom for injustice and structured slavery of the mases, who do you serve?

Be there pretending to be at service to the nation at schools, ministries, hospitals, police stations, military barracks, toll booths and in offices. The little patriotism at these work places have been well destroyed by the high levels of hypocrisy at these places. Favouritism, nepotism, pilfering, gossiping, ethnocentrism and crass apathy are the grenades spread by hypocrisy to destroy these places. Technocrats have become rubber stamps and perpetrators of scandalous actions against their service. The opportunity to serve the state at places breeds tribal scarecrows and bullying. The question is why? The hypocrisy against patriotism and established working rules and regulations makes the products of your service inefficient, unworthy and wasteful.

Who planted this forest of hypocrisy? All men are guilty as the king’s slayer. From the commoner climbing upstairs to the ruler, we associate success to how well you live rather than how well one serves. Today this is how the society judges, a teacher who drives a car with 30% of his students passing examinations is considered successful as compared to a teacher whose candidates had an 85% but rides a motorbike. The master of hypocrisy, which is the root of all evil but in this case the root of greed is what all men seek and in so doing blindly glorifies the outcomes of hypocritical deeds. Men lie, show dishonesty, act unpatriotic and murder to gain access to money for men ignorantly glorify money and what it does. The society has become so poor in goals that money making has become the ultimate goal. When there is a national problem, the people pretend to be concerned and act as if they are not the perpetrators for only half a week. The people hail gargantuan thieves, adore liars, shield crooks, and worship perpetrators of evil and pain on the society. The people are silent when they need to speak and speak when the air is blowing heaviest. As Nelson Mandela said, when the wise keep quiet fools multiply. The people are disgraced dreamers, when they are awake, they lick the boots of their pay masters who exploit them. The people, the ordinary men do not want to take over but be beggars at the gates of men who steal to thrive in this wilderness.

There is increasing hypocrisy which is eating up the continent and its countries. It is in the people, presidents, ministers, media, doctors, police, teachers, judges and many others. The ascendency of hypocrisy is the suffering continent, the sick Ghana and the suffering people. The ascendency of hypocrisy is in our music, so we seek awards elsewhere. The ascendency of hypocrisy is the fabric of our education, so oxford and Yale comes first before Legon. The ascendency of hypocrisy is in our sports and even Anas’ exposé cannot clean its dirt. Samson’s take, Ace Ankomah’s teachings and the Kweku Baako’s understanding have not saved us. The economy is infested with buyers and sellers of hypocrisy and the media trained in the highest schools of hypocrisy to stink and twist the fact but report it. Hypocrisy is in bed with the parliament, Flagpole, the gavel, the Church and mosque. The ascendency of hypocrisy is everywhere now, sown by and in the people’s minds with their hearts as warehouses.

In all this, let us know the ascendency of hypocrisy is why; people cannot feed, people cannot have good healthcare, children get worse education studying in death traps, people share drinking water with pigs and cattle and the many other sickening conditions. It is the reason why our continent and country is decaying in all sectors with little hope for the better.

May we never raise a flag of truce to the monster called hypocrisy and its errand boys like greed, dishonesty, apathy, disloyalty, unpatriotic acts among others. The capitulation to greed is the forever tagging of ourselves as third word and so may we fight hypocrisy and flash it out. The “can do” spirit, the “I SAY. I DO” will must stir in us the urge for a war against hypocrisy and may we find reason to be filled with energy to love and build ours.

GAOU SAPAKU GANGA-NYAYI,

(I SAY. I DO)

KPANDAI