PR Women Converge To Discuss The Future Of PR For Women Practitioners

Accra, Ghana, July10th, 2018 – The Women in PR Ghana Summit,an annual eventaimed at convening resourceful PR Practitioners from across various sectors of Public Relations, Communications and the Media landscapehas been held with a mandate to creating an impactful and inspiring conversations on Women and Public Relations.

The event which took placelast weekend at the Oak Plaza Hotel located at East Airport Accra was themed, “PRESS FOR PROGRESS; PR WOMEN MAKING STRIDES”which was fashioned along the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The summithad notable personalities such as Thabisile Phumo, Senior Vice President and Head of Stakeholder Relations, Sibanye – StillWater (South Africa) who delivered her presentation on ‘Gender and Leadership in PR’, Adiki O. Ayitevie, Senior Director, Communications and External Relations, Newmont Africa, who shared insights on ‘Delivering Business Outcomes through Strategic Communications’ Alberta Nana AkyeaAkosa, Team Lead, Agrihouse Communications also threw more light on ‘Finding ones Niche in PR’, Shamima Muslim who is an ace Broadcaster and Convener of Alliance for Women in Media Africa delivered a presentation on ‘Forging new alliances between the Media and Public Relations Professionals and finally, Mr.Aftab Singh Chauhan, Social Media Strategist, IPMC Ghana shared insights on ‘Social Media Marketing and its importance’.

Also, there was a panel discussion sessionon the topic:a seat at the table, do women merit it by virtue of being women?This session wasmoderated by Paulina Kuranchie, lecturer at the Department of Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalismwith panelists including Shirley Tony Kum of Vivo Energy Ghana, Rita Rockson of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Praise Nutakor, Communications Analyst at United Nations Development Programme and Clarence Amoatey, General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta.

The speakersreiterated the need for women not to settle but press for progress and offer value to organizations in order to merit a position and not just be offered one because of being women. They encouraged women who aspire to be recognized and occupy management positions to brace themselves up.

Founder of Women in PR Ghana, Faith SenamOcloo remarks that it’s the vision as an organization to be the first point of call for PR Women- students and practitioners alike who may need some form of assistance, advice, career support related issues, mentorship, internship opportunities.

The eventwas open to the public;young PR Professionals, aspiring Senior PRExecutives, Students and industry persons.This year’s event which happens to besecondedition and served as a learning platform for students, practitioners and people who want to transition into PR. It left participants well informed, educated and empowered and created an opportunity for networking and socialization.

The Women in PR Ghana Summit 2018 was held in partnership with the Institute of Public Relations Ghana with support from Webster University Ghana Campus, IPMC, London School of Public Relations Ghana, Voltic, Excelsis, Neptune Technology,Presentation Plus, Vibelens, B&FT, Alliance for Women in Media Africa, TV Africa, George Britton.com, Daily PR Africa,Etv Ghana, Happy FM, YFM.

For more information aboutWomen in PR Ghana follow @womeninprghanaon social mediaor email at [email protected]

