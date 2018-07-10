Truecoco Ghana Offers Ready Market To Coconut Farmers

Truecoco Ghana, a Ghanaian-owned import and export company based in Tikobo No.1 in the Jomoro District of Nzema, Western Region, is supporting coconut farmers to enable them increase their yields and make profits to improve their livelihoods.

According to the company, they support the farmers by teaching them techniques of organic farming.

“We provide a constant market for their produce allowing them to think of farming as a viable business,” the management of Truecoco Ghana said.

After buying the coconuts from the farmers, the company as part of its operations uses innovative processing techniques to produce top quality products.

This, Truecoco Ghana disclosed, is able to do by powering its processing plants with biomass waste from coconuts resulting in very small environmental footprints.

According to management of the company, their products are certified organic under EU, JAS & USDA standards.

“We also have our HACCP certification and Ghana FDA accreditation. We can supply all of our products FOB through our local port of Tema or we can arrange the shipping for you to your port of choice or right to your warehouse door,” management of Truecoco Ghana further revealed.

The company uses coconuts as raw materials to produce high quality products including Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Coconut Flour and High Energy Cattle Feed.

Our extra virgin coconut oil is packed in easy to handle IBC containers. We can also pack in 200 litre drums.

The company said its extra virgin coconut oil is triple filtered to give a truly pure product devoid of sediments or impurities.

“We process our coconuts at low temperatures to ensure the goodness of the oil remains intact and 100% as nature intended. Our cold pressed oil has a rich coconut aroma.

The coconut flour is packed in 25kg sacks with a pallet weight of 1 ton, adding that this [the coconut flour] is a great alternative to traditional flours for use in snacks such as energy and cereal bars.

The Truecoco Ghana high-energy cattle feed is a serious competitor to palm kernel derivative feeds having many of the same qualities and characteristics. The feed is well suited to the intensive dairy industry providing high energy and palatability.

More importantly, the company provides an 18-month guarantee when shipping its products outside the country

Meanwhile, enquiries/information about Truecoco Ghana can be accessed on its website: www.truecocoghana.com.