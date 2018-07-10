Auditor-General Submits Four Audit Reports To Parliament

The Auditor-General has submitted four audit reports to Parliament in accordance with the requirement of the Constitution.

These are the performance audit report on management of health care waste, consolidated annual accounts for the 2017 financial year, public accounts - ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and the District Assemblies Common Fund.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Accra by the Audit Service and signed by Joseph Kingsley Ghunney, its Director of Public Relations.

It said the audit was out in conformity with Article 187(2) of the Constitution and internationally accepted standards.

The statement added that stakeholders and the general public could access copies of the reports on the Service's website.

GNA