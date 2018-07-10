NPP Cleans Koforidua Township After Conference

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with the Zoomlion staff on Monday morning stormed the premises of the Koforidua Technical University and the Koforidua town to sweep the rubbish left behind after its 26th National Delegates' Conference.

Over the weekend, the NPP elected its new national officers who will steer the affairs of the party during the next four years.

After the event, there were pictures trending on social media that the party had kept the venue for the event untidy.

However, checks by DAILY GUIDE on Monday afternoon noticed that the premises of the technical institution had been tidied up and handed over in accordance with an earlier agreement reached prior to the conference.

Filth was spread all over the field as some of the delegates also littered the principal streets of the city by dumping dozens of empty pure water sachets, water bottles, food packs and other rubbish in the process.