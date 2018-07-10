Otumfuo Gets Ghana Card

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the latest dignitary in the country to be issued with a Ghana Card by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Top officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA), led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Ken Attafuah, were at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday to supervise the successful registration of the Asantehene.

Prof. Attafuah disclosed that Otumfuo successfully went through the process after producing a valid Ghanaian passport and other state documents, including a digital address system code.

After being properly briefed about the registration process by the NIA officials, Otumfuo entreated all those that have reservations about the process to use dialogue to resolve their differences peacefully.

According to him, the issuance of the Ghana Card would contribute significantly to the socio-economic developmental of the country.

He admonished all and sundry to make the exercise successful.

The Asantehene said Ghana failed to introduce the Ghana Card in the past on several occasions, indicating that it was important for Ghanaians to contribute to its success this time round.

He also charged government to provide all the necessary financial and logistical support to the NIA officials to deliver on their mandate, entreating all Ghanaians to register for the Ghana Card.

Prof. Ken Attafuah, on his part, said he was extremely delighted that the Asantehene took time out of his busy schedule on Mondays to register for the Ghana Card.

He said the NIA, as part of its registration of specific institutions and individuals, travelled to Kumasi to register members of the National House of Chiefs, saying “we took advantage of our visit to Kumasi to register the Asantehene.”

Prof. Attafuah announced that the NIA officials successfully registered members of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and some judges in the city over the weekend.

The NIA CEO stated that he and the team had vowed not to prevent any Ghanaian from registering for the Ghana Card due to issues related to technology and documentation.

Prof. Attafuah, however, stressed that the NIA would not allow non-Ghanaians to take part in the process, adding that his outfit would carry out the exercise in a professional manner.