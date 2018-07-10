Injunction Against KelniGVG Dismissed By Court

An Accra High court on Tuesday dismissed an injunction application filed by two Ghanaian citizens Sara Asafu-Adjei and Maximus Amertogoh over the controversial KelniGVG matter.

The two dragged the Ministry of Communication, Attorney General, National Communication Authority and six others to court seeking among others an order restraining the government from implementing the Common Platform.

The key reliefs the two sought includes an “an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents, whether, by themselves, their servants, workmen, hirelings, agents, privies or any persons claiming under or through them, whosoever described from implementing and operationalizing the Common Platform until the final determination of this suit.”

But the court struck out the injunction aspect of the case, but the substantive matter is still in court.

