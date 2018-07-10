NDC MP Atta Mills Worried Over Continuous Closure Of Komenda Sugar Factory

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abream (KEEA) constituency, Dr. Samuel Atta Mills has expressed disappointment in government over the continuous closure of Komenda Sugar Factory and Elmina Fish Processing Plant initiated by the previous government.

The MP is calling on the government as matter of urgency to begin work on both the Komenda sugar factory and Elmina Fish Processing Plant to ease unemployment situation in the Municipality and Central Region as a whole.

Komenda Sugar Factory which was established under the erstwhile President Kwame Nkrumah's administration became defunct in the 1980's due to inadequate funding and bad policies.

In view of this, on August 19, 2014, the former President John Dramani Mahama secured a $35 million loan facility from India government to revamp the collapsed factory for the production of high-quality sugar for both domestic consumption and export.

Due to the change of government, both the Komenda sugar factory and Elmina Fish Processing Plant have become white elephants.

At the durbar of Edina Bakatue festival where thousands of people from all walks of life trooped to the forecourt of Elmina castle to witness the festival, MyNewsGh.com's reporter, Hajia Asana Gordon said the MP bemoaned the feet-dragging attitude of government towards these projects to create employment.

Mr. Atta Mills observed that if sugar is constantly produced at the Komenda sugar factory and Elmina Fish Processing Plant is operational, it will generate revenue for the municipality.

He stated that fishermen bumper season is just around the corner and expressed concern about the Ministry of Fisheries plans to ban fishing activities.

“At least fishermen in KEEA can survive during the ban on fishing activities if the Komenda sugar factory and Elmina Fish Processing Plant is functioning”, he said.

On his part, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Condua VI intimated that the future of Komenda sugar factory from the Ministry of Trade and Industries would make the youth who are looking for jobs decide on what to do next.

He said the sea is at war with the chiefs and people of Elmina and appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries to provide them with sea defense wall.