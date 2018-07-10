Two Children Drown At Asutsuare

Two children are reported to have drowned at Asutsuare on Monday.

The incident occurred after the two attempted to retrieve their water containers from an irrigation dam dug for rice farmers.

According to an eyewitness, the children had gone to fetch water from the dam due to water shortage in the town.

The water shortage has been attributed to ongoing construction works in the area.

The eyewitness, Samuel Nupkenu, said to Citi News that “at the time the incident happened, I don't think there were people around to get them rescued. It was later on that they detected that they were not coming home and they had to trace them and they found out that they had drowned.”

“They got the boy first and later they had to search for the girl… they found their water containers and their clothes at the bank of the river,” he recounted further.