‘Political Godfathers' Emerging From Monetization Of Politics
A Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Dr. Kojo Asante, has expressed fear that the worsening monetization of Ghana's politics will breed 'godfathers' who will directly or indirectly govern the country because they can afford to induce voters or sponsor other politicians to gain power with money.
Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View hosted by Bernard Avle on Monday, Dr. Asante said the phenomenon was deepening because it has been left to fester for more than a decade.
He said the practice further deepens corruption in Ghana's politics, and could destroy's the country's democratic gains if not checked.
He added that the decision to increase electoral colleges so as to minimize the incident of vote buying and voter inducement in internal party elections, has not achieved much success as political actors have devised new ways of inducing electorates.
Kojo explained that such practices hinder the growth of democracy in the country since it is not sustainable.
He told host Bernard Avle that politicians have made it possible for electorates to make material demands of aspiring political leaders because politicians always strive to meet the demands, despite the fact that some politicians are led into serious debts.
He argued that it is among the reasons why some politicians come into office with the primary motive of making money so as to recoup the huge investments.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who confirmed that politicians often incentivize electorates with materials and money, said it had become inherent in the country's politics.
While discounting claims that party delegates request for bribes to vote for a specific candidate, he said that politicians seeking power often deem it appropriate to support them.
It cost an MP $86,000 to get party nomination
A research, conducted by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), in February 2018, revealed that at least it will cost a Member of Parliament US$86,000 to secure a party's primary nomination to compete in parliamentary elections in the country.
The cost of running for political office in Ghana went up by nearly 60 percent over one single electoral cycle – between 2012 and 2016., the study noted.
According to the report, if the cost of politics rises to unaffordable levels the danger is that politics becomes the domain of the elite and wealthy, and that the motivates and incentivizes MPs to move from serving the public to recovering their own investment.