Lawyer Claims Government Has Violated Court Order On KelniGVG

A lawyer for the Citizen Ghana movement, Eddie Maccarthy, has said the Communications Ministry failed to abide by the court's order to submit contract details for the Kelni GVG to the court.

The court’s order came weeks after two individuals, John Ato Bonful, and Nana Adom Kanyi, as well a pressure group, the Citizens of Ghana Movement, who feared the implementation of the contract could breach their rights to privacy filed an injunction suit against the implementation of the traffic monitoring, revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring Common Platform.

On Monday, the Communication's Ministry indicated that it had submitted all documents regarding the deal to the Attorney General's department.

But in an interview with citinewsroom.com, Mr. Maccarthy said the Communications Ministry's decision clearly contradicts the court's order directing the Ninister to submit the documents to the court.

“We are seeing a report on citinewsroom.com indicating that documents on the KelniGVG contract have been submitted to the Attorney General. That is not what the Court ordered the Minister of Communications to do. George Andah, who was the Deputy Minister was in court and was ordered to deliver the contract to the registrar of the human rights court for onward transmission to Eddie Maccarthy who is the lawyer for the applicants.

“The Judge specifically asked George Andah not to go through the Attorney General because that will delay the process, so it asked specifically that George Andah should submit the contract to the registrar of the court for onward transmission to Eddy Maccarthy who is a lawyer for the applicants,” he said.

The Ministry's deal with KelniGVG has come under immense public scrutiny over fears of breach of privacy.

IMANI Africa sounded an alarm over the details of the deal and called for its termination.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, argued that the deal mirrored the controversial deals the state entered into with Subah and Afriwave.

These deals were criticized by the now-governing New Patriotic Party when it was in opposition.

IMANI also raised the privacy concerns while questioning the credibility of KelniGVG.

So far, there are four lawsuits against the deal.