Two UK-based African Preachers Win Legendary Award

Two UK-based men of God have been named in this year’s Africa Legendary Award for Ministers of the Gospel.

They are Bishop Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah (Ghanaian) of Kingdom Life Ministry and Pastor Alex Omokudu (Nigerian) of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly,

Board members of African Heroes Foundation International voted to award the honour in recognition of the two "outstanding, dedication and contributions of the preachers toward God's Kingdom and humanity, by using their executive offices to extend charity hands to the widow, poor and needy in the African society over the past years."

Madam Priscilla Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Heroes Foundation International, who announced the prestigious award Monday, said the board arrived at the decision after a thorough selection process.

According to her, previous recipients of the award include the Presiding Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry; Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, Founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Cathedral; and Reverend Victor Osei, Founder and General Overseer of Family Chapel International.

Others include Dr Osei Kwame of Despite Group, Nana Owusu Asante, CEO of First Eye Group of Companies as well as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka 'Wontumi';, Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group of Companies and Dr Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Drinks fame.

She stated that the nominees had indicated their happiness to accept the awards, which event is scheduled to come off at the end of July in UK.

Mad. Asante noted that the award is meant to encourage the Ministers to continuously propagate the Gospel of Christ and lead the charge to influence society and shape lives for Africa's development.

The award ceremony is coming shortly after a similar one organized by the Foundation to honour 12 entrepreneurs in recognition of their contribution towards sustainable development in Ghana.