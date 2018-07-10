Charlotte Osei Should Be Prosecuted--EC Staff

Some staff of the Electoral Commission who petitioned Chief Justice Sophia Akufo for the removal of Charlotte Osei as EC boss, are now pushing for her prosecution.

The petitioners contend they have more evidence of procurement breaches against her.

Mrs Osei was removed by President Akufo-Addo in accordance with the recommendations of the Chief Justice’s committee for breaching procurement laws and procedures. Two of her deputies - Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa were also removed.

At a news conference Monday, the petitioners said they will cooperate with the Special Prosecutor to ensure that Charlotte Osei’s removal is permanent.

Speaking on behalf of the petitioners, Rabiu Sulemana, claimed there were many other contracts that were awarded in breach of the procurement laws for which she must be prosecuted.

“We have seen the removal of Mrs Charlotte, we like it, it makes us happy,” he borrowed the sacked EC Chair’s own comments and threw them at her.

In the wake of criticisms in 2016 about a new logo of the EC which was said to been copied, Mrs Osei famously said, “we saw it, we liked it, we picked it, it makes us happy.”

Rabiu said the staff of the elections governing body were determined to use “every legal means available to us to ensure that her removal is permanent and cast in stone.”

The group is also disputing claims that one of the 17 petitioners was non-existent.

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, on Newsfile two weeks ago questioned the quality of the petition as he alleged that the committee found that one of them was dead.

But the group dismissed his claims.