GNPC: 'Forensic Audit Of Accounts Needless; Our Hands Are Clean'

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has said it did not in any way support or play any role in the purchase of some 275 buses for constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the Corporation, it has in place a robust financial system that will not allow any official to approve or receive funds to support a programme not set out in its Work Programme and Budget which is approved by Parliament.

The statement signed by its CEO, Dr K. K. Sarpong, Monday is in response to claims by the Minority in Parliament signed by a ranking member for the Mines and Energy Committee, Adams Mutawakilu, that GNPC supported the campaign of Freddie Blay and the purchase of the 275 vehicles.

The Minority is demanding an immediate forensic audit into the accounts and activities of Mr Blay for his show of vulgar opulence and vote buying towards the recent National Delegates Congress.

Freddie Blay is reported to have funded the procurement of some 275 buses to be used for commercial activities to raise funds for the constituencies nationwide.

The Minority is demanding that the President commissions an immediate forensic audit to be carried out by an independent, internationally acclaimed audit firm.

According to the Minority, in March this year, they had cause to critique “a rather problematic GNPC Work Programme for 2018 when it was laid for the approval of Parliament”.

But the GNPC says that won’t be necessary as their records are audited by a reputable international accounting firm, Ernst and Young, which adheres to “very high standard.”

Regarding the problematic Work Programme, the CEO of the Corporation said it was passed unanimously by the House after an extensive debate so the Minority raising issues with it, is unfair.

Dr Sarpong said Mr Blay, his senior in secondary school is a hardworking man of integrity and he is not surprised he has the money to fund the activities he is said to have been spending on.

However, Adams Mutawakilu who spoke to Evans Mensah on Top Story Monday said the Minority does not buy what GNPC is saying arguing, that the response calls for an independent forensic audit.

“Ernst and Young is not doing a forensic audit…it is only doing a normal audit. Every institution has auditors who audit them quarterly or annually but where there are issues an independent auditor is needed to confirm it,” he said.

Damango MP said although the Work Programme was passed by the House, MPs do not monitor the day to day administration and spending of the GNPC.

“In approving the Work Programme, MPs raised critical issues in respect to certain items in it,” he said.

Mr Mutakilu alleged that in June, Mr Blay on behalf of the Corporation signed an agreement with a Rosneft Oil Company in Russia which has a financial implication for the country.

He swore the Minority will consider other options if the president fails to act.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Social Justice has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the newly elected NPP Chair.

Their convener, Samuel Gyamfi, told Joy News the Commission has received and acknowledged their petition.

"It has to do with CHRAJ's mandate and we believe it will conduct credible investigations into this transaction which for me is the biggest political showboating scandal to be witnessed in this country," he said.