KelniGVG Contract Submitted At Last

The Ministry of Communications has on Monday 9th July filed the KelniGVG contract at the court.

According to the Ministry’s Communication Specialist Madam Sandra Frimpong, the contract and its relevant documents have been made available to the Attorney Generals Department and in turn filed at the court's registry

Ministry of Communications was requested to release all documents pertaining the KelniGVG contract by an Accra High Court (Human Rights Division) presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah.

The court order followed an application filed by two individuals, John Ato Bonful, and Nana Adom Kanyi, as well a pressure group, ‘The Citizens of Ghana Movement’ who feared the implementation of the contract could breach their rights to privacy hence sought an injunction at the court.

According to Ms Frimpong, Common Monitoring Platform is not a project which is aimed at compromising the privacy of consumers stating that, “we reassure Ghanaians that technical specifications have been provided to provide a further layer of protection and security to address the privacy concerns of the Mobile Network Operators.”

She added that a filtering server and mirroring installation have been included to ensure that only the signalling information needed for the purposes of traffic monitoring will be received by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“No other information - voice, SMS, video or data will be received by KelniGVG servers. Ghanaians should be assured that, the issues regarding content of customer’s voice and data are no longer valid,” Ms. Frimpong posited.