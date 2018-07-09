Dr. Nortey Emerged I.T Personality Of The Year 2017

The Executive Chairman of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), Dr Nortey Omaboe has been recognized for his contribution to technology enhancement in the country.

At the 2018 edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards - GITTA - Dr. Nortey Omaboe was adjudged the I.T Personality of the Year in the individual category.

Dr. Omaboe's contribution to the technology space in the country has among others, resulted in the transformation of business processes to boost competitiveness and make Ghana the preferred trading hub.

This recognition comes barely two months after he was awarded the Best ICT and Trade Facilitation Chief Executive Officer at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards held in Accra.

The GITTA event recognizes innovation and excellence in Ghana's ICT sector while celebrating the ground breaking milestones in the telecom sector.

The platform has become the ICT sector's most prized honours, having evolved over the years and extended its reach to include businesses, which have taken efforts to innovate their processes through the adoption of technology.

Organised by Instinct Wave, this year's edition, which is the eight, was on the theme Celebrating Excellence in ICT Deployment.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Omaboe said the award was in recognition of the hard work, innovation and dedication to the development and deployment of critical e-solutions that have transformed business processes in the public sector and beyond.

This, he explained, has positively impacted revenue collection for national development and individual livelihood enhancement.

'I applaud the rich human capital of seasoned professionals, whose consistent support and partnership over the years has ensured the realization of the vision to be the leading e-solutions provider to governments, not only in Ghana, but in Africa,' Dr. Omaboe noted.

According to him, GCNet is poised to continue championing and offering e-applications that are robust and user friendly to enrich customer experience, while addressing existing and emerging challenges underpinned by innovation and commitment to integrity. GCNet also won two corporate awards, which are the Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year and Digital Transformation Awards.

Other individuals, who were recognized include Madam Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone, who won the CEO of the Year award, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), who was adjudged the ICT Man of the Year for the Public Sector and Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, who was recognized for his leadership role in leveraging technology to transform the Ghana Police Service.