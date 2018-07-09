GRIDCo CEO Calls For Diligence And Dedication Among Senior Staff

The senior staff of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has been urged to be diligent in their approach to work and perform with the spirit of dedication and as exemplary leaders for their subordinates to emulate.

Mr. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company gave the advice when he addressing the Senior Staff Association (SSA) of the Company on the theme 'Evolution in the Power Sector-The Role of GRIDCo Senior Staff' to end their Fourth Biennial Congress of on Friday at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Congress, attended by all senior staff from both the Southern and Northern Network Services (SNNSs) of the Company among others, was aimed at reviewing the activities of the Association in the past two years and strategise to position it on even stronger pedestal for the benefit of members.

It was also to identify challenges in their operations and suggest solutions towards the achievement of the vision and mission of the Company.

The Company`s formation, Mr. Amoako-Baah said, was intended to develop and promote competition in Ghana`s wholesale power market as a catalyst for private investment into power generation to open up the sector for both national and foreign investors.

Hence the need for committed hard working staff to accomplish that laudable objective by the Company, the CEO emphasised.

He commended them on the choice of the theme, saying that, it was an indication of their determination to consolidate their position in the partnership with all stakeholders, to build the Company to be relevant in the power supply value-chain and an employer of choice.

Mr. Amoako-Baah expressed concern that the Company was not the only one incorporated to transmit all the power generated in the country to customers because there were a growing number of small generators who were directly feeding into the distribution system 'and thus by-passing us'.

That phenomenon would increasingly be part of the power chain given the high cost of developing large power generating plants, he admitted, and cited a company like 'Enclave Power' developing sub-stations for emerging high load centres and therefore putting itself in competition with GRIDCo.

Mr. Amoako-Baah said those were emerging threats to the growth of GRIDCo's business base, hence the need to harness the multi-disciplinary professional expertise available to them for the full advantage of GRIDCo.

He said there was a need for the collective membership of the SSA to be optimistic about the future and bring its professionalism to bear on their challenges.

The CEO said the situation was a clarion call on all of them to deliver, to propel the Company to the next level, saying that, 'let us challenge ourselves to see opportunities in our current challenges and bring our professional disciplines to bear on our service delivery and also to grow our company'.

Engineer Vincent Boakye-Yiadom, the Director for the Northern Network Services, who presided, challenged all members of the Association to see themselves as CEO`s of various units of the Company and take far-reaching decisions to ensure efficient performance to improve that sector and reduce operational cost.