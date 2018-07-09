Journalists Pledge To End Injustices Against Widows

The Media Coalition Against Harmful Widowhood Practices (MeCAHWiP), a group of media practitioners in the Upper East Region, have expressed their readiness and zeal to complement efforts by stakeholders to end injustices against widows.

They said widows and their children continued to face injustices and all forms of abuses in the various communities and indicated that they were committed to supporting the work of the Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM), a Non-Government Organization (NGO) to end the canker.

Ms Sophia Akumey, President of the group said this on behalf of her colleagues during the celebration of the international Widows Day in Bolgatanga which brought together widows from three regions including the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

This year's celebration, which was on the theme 'Inclusion of invisible women and invisible problems to National Agenda through Community Youth Journalism' was organized by WOM with support from Action Aid Ghana, an NGO.

The event brought together stakeholders, including the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Nabdam District Chief Executive (DCE), Mrs Agnes Anamoo, representatives from the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

The media practitioners also used editorial cartoons to educate the stakeholders on the plight of widows and the dehumanizing rites affecting their development in Communities.

Ms Akumey, who is also a broadcaster at the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) in Bolgatanga said the media believed in the cause of WOM to modify or eradicate some of the injustices and dehumanizing cultural practices against women, particularly widows.

'As media practitioners, we could not have stayed away from an occasion that is all about the rights of a vulnerable group whose voice and plight have been at the core of our mandate. We are dedicated to supporting the Widows and Orphans Movement and its allies in the efforts being made to rid our communities of acts or rituals that constitute abuse of women who have lost their husbands and children who have lost their fathers.' The President added.

In demonstrating their commitment towards achieving success, the broadcast journalist disclosed that her outfit had empowered about 40 selected youth from the Bolgatanga Municipal, Talensi and Nabdam Districts on Community Journalism skills to report on cases of abuse against widows and help fight the phenomenon.

Whilst commending WOM for being the first CSO in the region to recognize the impact of journalism in their cause, she appealed for collective efforts from all stakeholders including policy makers, traditional and religious authorities to ensure that women lived dignified lives while orphans were given a brighter future.

Mr Abdulai Jaladeen, the Upper East Regional Director of CHRAJ said the issue of inheritance and land acquisition had remained a major problem that confronted women, especially widows in the region.

He said the Commission was committed to honouring its mandate for which it was established and therefore called on all persons whose rights have been abused to seek assistance from the Commission for redress.

Mr Michael Henchard Okai, the Project Coordinator for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) pledged his outfit's continues support to the WOM in fighting injustices and dehumanizing practices in society, especially against women.