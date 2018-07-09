NHIA Holds Blood Donation Exercise

The Northern Region office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), in partnership with the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), has organized a blood donation exercise to augment the stock of blood at the hospital.

Staff of the NHIA in the region, including members of the public, participated in the exercise, which was held in Tamale over the weekend, with the NHIA using the exercise to register new subscribers onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This year's event was the fourth in a series of the annual blood donation exercise, instituted by the NHIA in the region.

Mr Issahaque Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Director of NHIA said the exercise formed part of NHIA's contribution to saving lives by replenishing the blood banks of hospitals in the region to provide quality health care for all.

Mr Abdul-Latif said road accidents had become rampant in the region, and that, most of the victims needed blood transfusion, amongst other emergencies hence the exercise.

He encouraged all to subscribe to the NHIS and regularly renew their registration to enjoy reliable health care.