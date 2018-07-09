Fred Agbenyo Lied Over NPP Congress Boycott

Fred Agbenyo

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as false, claims by Communications Officer, Fred Agbenyo that they boycotted the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s National Delegates' Conference over the removal of EC boss and Ghana card issues.

According to Mr Nketia, the party's decision not to attend Congress in Koforidua was because the party was holding a one-week memorial service for former Vice President, Amissah Arthur.

The NDC has incurred the wrath of many for not showing up at the NPP's congress to give its solidarity message.

Many political pundits argue that the NDC missed an opportunity to criticize President Akufo-Addo straight in his face.

In a rebuttal, Fred Agbenyo, on Accra-based Citi FM said the party resolved not to attend the Conference due to the removal of Charlotte Osei and to disallow the use of the Voters ID Card for the Ghana card registration exercise.

“If you look at the recent actions he [Nana Akufo-Addo] has taken; that which has to do with the removal of the EC boss and her deputies, and what is happening with the national identification authority, we in the NDC don't believe that this is a person we want to solidarise with” he stressed.

But Asiedu Nketia on Adom News Monday said Fred Agbenyo spoke without the approval of the party.

“What Fred Agbenyo said is not true. I'm the General Secretary of the NDC so what I say is final”, he fumed.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called expressed shock at the conduct of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after he personally informed him about the NDC's inability to attend the event.

He said the NPP's invitation letter arrived at the party's headquarters on Thursday when the party was preparing towards the one-week memorial of late Amissah-Arthur.

Asiedu Nketia is convinced Dr. Bawumia kept quiet when NDC was being called upon to give its solidarity message just to embarrass the party.

-Adomonline