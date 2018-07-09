‘We Thank God NDC Boycotted Our Conference’ – NPP

Newly elected third Vice Chair of the governing New Patriotic Party, Michael Omari Wadie has said the party literally thanked God when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not show up at their national delegate’s conference in Koforidua.

According to him, the NDC could have done anything and so their absence was a blessing in disguise.

For this reason, he says the NPP is not perturbed about the boycott.

The NPP over the weekend elected new executives in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, but the NDC did not show up to give their solidarity message as it is the norm among political parties in the country.

One of the NDC’s communicators, Fred Agbenyo, has told Citi News they boycotted the poll due to the President’s handling of the the case involving the three Electoral Commission officials and the National Identification card registration process.

He also said they were mourning the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

He said the President’s actions in the two scenarios threaten Ghana’s democracy, and that makes it impossible for them to solidarize with the party.

But speaking on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily, Michael Omari Wadie said reasons for the boycott were flawed.

“..We thank God because if they [NDC] had been there, we would not have known what they would have done or said. When they said they will not show up, we said 'Thank God.' I think the excuses they gave about they mourning Amissah Arthur was not good enough.”

‘NDC's boycott unacceptable’

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo has also criticized the NDC's boycott of the conference.

According to him, the boycott is against the inter-party dialogue and friendship that has been built over time.

Speaking to Citi News, he stated that all the reasons the NDC submitted for boycotting the National Delegate's Conference are unacceptable irrespective of their explanation.

“I want to take serious issue with the NDC's boycott of the event, which in my view, is unprecedented and absolutely unacceptable, and it is something we should all condemn. They may have received the invitation late, they may be mourning the late former Vice President, they may have issues with the current administration but these cannot justify what they did,” he said.