Minority Wants Freddie Blay To Step Aside As GNPC Board Chair

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on the President of the Republic to order Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC), Honorable Freddie Blay to step aside for forensic investigations to be conducted into his accounts.

“We are calling on the President to set up an independent forensic audit. This is an audit not just an investigation. And if the President thinks the special prosecutor should do it he should let us know. We want him to step aside as the board chairman of GNPC”, Honorable Mutawakilu outlined.

Prior to the election that took place over the weekend, the now chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay had promised to purchase 275 buses to be shared among all constituencies in the country. Already, 100 of those buses have been acquired which has raised lots of questions particularly from the minority who are calling for the president to immediately set up an independent inquiry to look into the accounts of the NPP chairman who doubles up as a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC).

It is due to this that the Minority are demanding for an immediate forensic investigations into the accounts of the newly elected chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Honorable Freddie Blay for his show of vote buying in the just ended delegates conference which saw him voted for as chairman.

Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Honorable Adam Mutawakilu in an interview on Class FM this afternoon explained that Mr. Freddie Blay was appointed in 2017 to be a board chairman of the GNPC which makes him a public figure whose activities must be closely monitored.

He continued Freddie Blay is not a new person in the circle of Politics but in all the years where he has served in many offices as well as on the floor of parliament as the second deputy speaker of the house, they had never this level of expenditure from him. Therefore questions must be answered on how he is able to provide a guarantee to the tune of 3 Million dollars.