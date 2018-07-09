Zuma son in S.Africa court on corruption charges

Duduzane Zuma worked for the Gupta family, which is accused of corrupt dealings with his father's government. By WIKUS DE WET (AFP/File)

Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-hit former South African president Jacob Zuma, appeared in ankle shackles in a Johannesburg court on Monday on corruption charges before being released on bail.

Duduzane, 34, worked for the Gupta family, which is accused of corrupt dealings with his father's government, including being granted lucrative government contracts and influencing ministerial appointments.

Underlining the Zuma family's dramatic change of fortunes, he was charged over involvement in a bribe allegedly offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas by the Guptas in 2015.

"He is charged with corruption for offering undue gratification to a public officer," National Prosecution Authority spokesman Phindi Mjonondwane told reporters.

"The state did not oppose bail because he has been cooperating."

Jonas has said in a sworn statement that the Guptas offered him the post of finance minister in return for obeying the family's instructions -- for which he would allegedly be paid 600 million rand ($50 million, 42.5 million euros).

"The charges are based on allegations made by Mcebisi Jonas," Duduzane's lawyer, Rudi Krause, said, adding that his client denied all wrongdoing.

Zuma was granted 100,000 rand bail and the case was postponed until January 24.

He was ordered to surrender his two passports and report to a police station twice a week.

Duduzane is due back in court on Thursday on culpable homicide charges over a deadly car crash in 2014 when his Porsche hit a minibus in Johannesburg killing a woman.

Jacob Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February as criticism grew from within the ruling ANC party over multiple corruption scandals.

The former president has been charged with 16 counts of graft linked to an arms deal from before he became president and is expected to face trial from November.

Zuma's successor as president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has vowed to crack down on government corruption, which he has admitted was a serious problem.