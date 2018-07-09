NPP Charged To Bring Back Afoko And Two Others

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana has advised the governing New Patriotic Party to set aside the suspension of three of its former senior National Executives.

Professor Ransford Gyampo says in order for the party to be fully united ahead of the 2020 general elections, the NPP must rethink the perpetual suspension slapped the trio.

Former National Chairman Paul Afoko, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and former second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe were suspended by the Party in 2015.

Prof Gyampo’s advice comes in reaction to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech at Saturday’s National Delegates Conference in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua in which he urged party members to be united ahead of the 2020 polls.

Photo: Prez Akufo-Addo's arrival at the conference grounds

The political scientist said he had expected that in the spirit of the said “unity”, the President would have commented on the suspension of Mr Afoko and the others, but that didn’t happen.

“I thought he would make a statement on the fate of Afoko [and the two others but he didn’t]. You cannot talk about unity without talking about the incident and all that happened,” Prof Gyampo argued.

He added that the 2020 elections are going to be competitive and the NPP will need all hands on deck to retain power.

He argued that the government shouldn’t be complacent about getting a second term because a second term is not guaranteed.

“So they will need to bring on Afoko, Agyepong and Crabbe to win their support since they have a following in the party.

“Now that they have new executives, they should rethink the suspension and if possible reinstate them so they could win their support base on board the NPP support,” he said.

Photo: [L-R] Afoko, Agyapong, Crabbe

He added the party should not be deceived by its victory in the 2016 polls because a lot of factors contributed to that victory and not the suspension of the three executives.

“It must be made clear that the NPP would have won anyway; that’s why their absence didn’t really mean anything,” he noted.

“There were several people in the political divide and floating voters who throng to throw support for the NPP and that accounted for the monumental defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” Prof Gyampo said.

The three former executives were suspended by the party for misconduct. Mr Afoko was suspended for “working against the party’s chances of winning the 2016 presidential polls and Mr Agyapong and Crabbe were suspended for publicly undermining that decision”.