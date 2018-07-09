AirtelTigo’s CEO Reaffirms Commitment To Delivering Superior Services

Mobile operator, AirtelTigo remains committed to offering superior communication services to customers while affirming their confidence in the National Communications Authority (NCA) to create a favourable regulatory environment to promote the growth of the sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, made this remark during a courtesy call to the Director General of the National Communications Authority, Mr Joe Anokye, in Accra.

Accompanied by members of the AirtelTigo Leadership team, the visit was to officially introduce Mrs Ng’ambi to the industry regulator following her appointment as the CEO of the second largest mobile operator in the country.

Mrs Ng’ambi commended the regulator on its proactive approach to addressing issues that challenge the industry, adding that AirtelTigo will remain consistent in responding to its regulatory requirements.

“We have been an integral part of Ghana’s vibrant telecom regulatory environment and we look forward to deeper consultative engagements that seek to take on board the inputs of industry, consumers and the national agenda for the development of any regulatory guidelines and interventions,” she said.

On his part, Mr Anokye congratulated Mrs Ng’ambi on her new role and assured her that the Authority will continue to be open and create a stable regulatory environment for the industry.

He applauded AirtelTigo’s integration process so far and proactive engagements with the Authority and called on the company to continue with its improvement measures. He also assured of the NCA’s opened doors to support the operations of AirtelTigo.