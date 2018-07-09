Ghana Police, British Firm Deepen Ties

Lee Security Limited (UK) is seeking to partner the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to institute an integration of its existing systems and subsequently upgrade them to globally improved standards.

As part of the initiative, a four-member team from Lee Security Ltd paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, to kick start discussions on the project.

Briefing the IGP on the systems, team leader and founder of Lee Securities (global), Ezzard Lee, said the company had assisted several organizations in Europe and Africa such as MTN Nigeria Ltd to build several improved platforms that bring about efficiency in the functioning of their systems.

Head of engineering of the company, Tim Den-Hertog, told the IGP that the company looks at the needs of every specific institution and designs bespoke products that result in the provision of tailor-made solutions for the entity. He further stated that the company had taken keen interest in the activities of the GPS as a result of the interest and desire of the current IGP to transform the service using modern I.T. systems. Subsequently, it is ready to co-operate with the Service to develop globally improved systems that will curb crime or increase the rate of police responsiveness to the incidents of crime in Ghana.

Touting the achievements of the company, representative of Lee Security Ltd in Ghana, who led the delegation, Mr. Edward Kwasi Akuoko, said the company had done a lot to improve businesses including MTN Nigeria Ltd. He further stated that the company shall also seek to help in building an emergency response system for our fire service, ambulance and health systems in general as it had done elsewhere.

On his part, the IGP expressed readiness to co-operate with any institution that has best standards as far as security systems are concerned to ensure that the GPS attains global status in service delivery. He implored the company to consider targeting the private sector as well so that individuals and organizations can promptly relay crime information to the police to act when the need the arises.