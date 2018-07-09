Jumia @ 6 ‘’Salebration’’

Jumia, Africa’s leading online retail website is set to celebrate 6 years of providing excellent online shopping experiences in Africa.

Once upon a time in a world of stressful shopping and time wastage, a saviour was born. A solution that is 100% African and 100% internet based has over the years become widely known and accepted by customers all over Ghana and Africa. The leading e-commerce ecosystem in Africa and a one stop shopping destination for both buyers and sellers. Six years down the lane, there is great cause to celebrate the many successes and the general impact that this business has had on Ghana and Africa. Jumia has provided a platform where customers can shop online from a wide range of products and services across diverse categories. They also get these items delivered to their doorstep. Life in general got better ever since Jumia was born.

This year, Jumia is 6 years old and to celebrate, the company has lined up several amazing events, deals and offers to say thank you to customers, vendors and partners.

From the 16th-29th July, Jumia will be giving out the lowest prices on a wide assortment of product as well as over 50,000 deals. Huge discounts of up to 70% across all items will be available for customers to enjoy.

There will also be many games available online for a chance to win amazing prices and many more fun stuff you can't miss. Throughout the anniversary period, Jumia will give away three brand new iphone 8 devices to 3 different lucky winners. Customers have to go on the Jumia website to participate in the lottery and stand a chance of winning. What a great way to grab that dream phone of yours while having fun at the same time.

Last year’s anniversary celebration was a memorable one and customers had a unique experience of enjoying so much more in the much anticipated ‘’Warehouse run’’. Register to be one of the 10 customers to participate in the Warehouse run. Winners will have one minute to run around the warehouse to grab as many items as they can. Whatever you grab is yours for FREE!!! Also find out how to win a brand new RENAULT KWID and thousands of Jumia Vouchers in the Opera News and Jumia giveaway promo.

Jumia believes that the customer makes the business and as such, this celebration is dedicated to give back and make the customer happy. There are amazing deals, great discounts and mind blowing prizes to be won during this period.