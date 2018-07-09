Ntim’s Dream Crashes Again!

The dreams of Stephen Ayensu Ntim, a former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to become national chairman of the party were shattered, as he was defeated by Freddie Blay over the weekend during the National Delegates' Conference of the NPP.

Speaking after the delegates elected Mr Blay to lead the party for the next four years, Mr. Ntim, who was obviously disappointed said: “It's rather unfortunate that I have to lose for the fourth time in an attempt to serve the party in the capacity of national chairman.

“However, once again, it's still victory for the New Patriotic Party because we have succeeded in electing our new crop of national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.”

He reiterated his loyalty to the party, averring that his loyalty was unshaken.

“As usual, my loyalty to the New Patriotic Party is not shaken by what has taken place,” he stressed.

It's unclear if he would contest for the post again.

At a press conference in May ahead of the conference, Mr Ntim said he would not give up on the race for the position of national chairman.

Speaking at his campaign launch, Mr. Ntim said: “I have feelings and visions for the party; and until the party gives me the opportunity to roll out my vision, I will not give up.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio